O’FALLON — Fire officials are urging residents to prioritize fire safety as they kick off National Fire Prevention Month with a press conference scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. The event will take place at the O’Fallon Fire Department Headquarters, located at 1215 Taylor Road.

This year’s theme, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!” emphasizes the critical role of functional smoke alarms in preventing residential fire deaths. O’Fallon Fire Department Chief Brad White, Deputy Chief Doug Barron, and representatives from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance will highlight the department's no-cost smoke alarm installation program available to O’Fallon residents.

In 2023, Illinois recorded 89 residential fire deaths, with the majority occurring in homes lacking working smoke alarms. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), having a working smoke alarm can reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by more than half.

Alarmingly, three out of five fire deaths happen in homes without any smoke alarms or with alarms that do not function.

The press conference will also feature the presentation of a Fire Prevention Life Safety Award to the O’Fallon Fire Department in recognition of their ongoing fire safety efforts within the community.

This initiative is part of a statewide smoke alarm blitz aimed at increasing awareness and ensuring that residents have the necessary tools to protect themselves and their families from fire hazards.

Officials encourage all residents to attend the event and take advantage of the available resources to enhance their home safety measures.

