O’FALLON, IL. – O’Fallon Domino’s, located at 304 E. Highway 50, and the National Fire Protection Association are teaming up with the O’Fallon Fire Department to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 5–11.

On Monday, Oct. 13, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., customers who order Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected for a special surprise: their delivery could arrive with a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in their home are working, the pizza is free. If the alarms are not working, firefighters will replace them or install new batteries.

“Fire safety is essential,” said Mark Ratterman, O’Fallon Domino’s franchisee. “We’re very excited to partner with NFPA and the fire department for a program that not only promotes the safety of our friends and neighbors but rewards those who prioritize fire safety.”

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Charge into Fire Safety™: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home.” To help spread awareness, O’Fallon Domino’s will also place flyers with fire safety tips on top of pizza boxes. The tips will include information on how to safely buy, charge and recycle lithium-ion batteries.

“Fire continues to present real risks to the public, particularly at home, where the majority of U.S. home fire deaths happen,” said Brad White, Chief of O’Fallon Fire Department. “Having working smoke alarms in the home is critical to safety, giving people the time needed to escape safely. We hope to share some simple but effective tips through our partnership with Domino’s again.”

To participate, customers can call O’Fallon Domino’s at 618-624-2700 to place an order and be eligible for fire engine delivery.

About the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

