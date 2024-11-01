In the IHSA Class 4A volleyball regional play held on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, O'Fallon, Normal Community West, and Normal Community secured victories to advance in the postseason.

The girls volleyball matches showcased competitive play at various venues, highlighting the skill and determination of the teams involved.

At Vergil Fletcher Gym in Collinsville, O'Fallon defeated Quincy with scores of 25-20 and 25-18. With this win, O'Fallon improved its record to 23-14, while Quincy concluded its season at 24-12.

Meanwhile, in Rock Island, Normal Community West triumphed over Moline, winning 25-20 and 25-16. The Wildcats finished the match with an impressive record of 34-3, while the Maroons ended their season at 21-12.

In another match at Normal Community, the host team claimed victory against Minooka, winning 25-19 and 25-16. Normal Community now stands at 29-8, while Minooka's season wraps up at 18-19.

Looking ahead, the Normal Community West Sectional is set for Tuesday night, featuring Belleville West against O'Fallon at a location to be announced.

Additionally, Normal Community will face Normal Community West at West. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., with the winners advancing to meet each other on Thursday night at the same time.

