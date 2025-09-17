O'FALLON, IL. - It has been a busy week for members of the Looking Glass Prairie Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.

On September 9, 2025, Collinsville Mayor Jeff Stehman presented the chapter a proclamation honoring Constitution Week.

Earlier in the week, the chapter received proclamations from Shiloh Mayor Bob Weilmuenster and Lebanon Mayor Charles Witty.

This celebration of the Constitution was started by the DAR. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The DAR has also erected a structure in Washington, D.C., that is built in tribute to the Constitution of the United States. DAR Constitution Hall, which is a performing arts center, opened in 1929.

On September 11th, chapter members welcomed Illinois State Regent Marria Blinn and District VI Director Barb Buchanan to the chapter meeting.

Madam State Regent Blinn spoke about her project to construct an addition to the Flag Day monument in Batavia, Illinois. "It will provide a devoted space for reflection, discussion and learning," she said. The project honors the United States 250th birthday.

Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR. She must provide documentation for each statement of birth, marriage and death, as well as of the Revolutionary War service of her Patriot ancestor. Contact us through our chapter website or Facebook page.

Shown in the various photos are as follows:

Collinsville Proclamation – Shown are Mayor Stehman, Chapter Regent Kimberly Dalrymple, Chapter Vice Regent Margaret Truitt, and Chapter Registrar Melissa MccArthur.

Shiloh – Shiloh Mayor Bob Weilmuenster, Chapter Regent Kimberly Dalrymple, Past Chapter Regent Marion Rose, Chapter Vice Regent Margaret Truitt and Chapter Registrar Melissa McArthur.

Lebanon - Chapter Registrar Melissa McArthur (left) Lebanon Mayor Witty and Chapter Vice Regent Margaret Truitt

SR Project – State Regent Marria Blinn gives members information about her project which honors our country’s 250th birthday.

Marria Kim Barb – State Regent Marria Blinn, Looking Glass Prairie DAR Chapter Regent Kimberly Dalrymple, and District VI Director Barb Buchanan are shown.

Members with SR- Chapter members posed with their guests for a photo.

