37TH PRAIRIE FARMS COLLINSVILLE HOLIDAY CLASSIC --- FIRST ROUND

O'FALLON 48, TRIAD 31: O'Fallon got off to a fast lead and held it throughout in their first round win over Triad.

The Panthers took an 11-7 lead after the first quarter, then extended it to 31-13 at halftime, with the Knights cutting the advantage to 39-21 after the third quarter. O'Fallon outscored Triad 9-8 in the final quarter to advance.

Ayden Hitt led the Knights with seven points, while Lane Mahnesmith and Mcgrady Noyes scored six points each, Gabe Giacaletto had five points, Drew Winslow had three points and both Donny Becker and A.J. Mills had two points each.

O'Fallon is now 11-1 and play Granite City in the quarterfinals, while Triad goes to 5-8 and face Rockford East in the consolation quarterfinals.

COLLINSVILLE 82, WASILLA, ALASKA 49: Wasilla made it in to Collinsville Monday afternoon after a long trip after a connecting flight was cancelled, but their uniforms and other gear went missing. Wasilla, who shares a nickname and school colors with Granite City, wore borrowed uniforms from Granite, but it was the Kahoks who advanced.

Collinsville led all the way through against the Warriors, holding leads of 21-9, 41-20 and 67-35, outscoring Wasilla 15-14 in the final quarter.

Tray Swygeart and Adam Rimar led the Kahoks with 14 points apiece, while Jake Wilkinson added 13 points, Deante Franklin, Nick Horras and Dayton Horras all scored eight points each, Zach Chambers and Devin Davis had six points apiece, Jamorie Wysinger had three points and Khalil Thorps-Watt scored two points.

The Kahoks are now 7-4 and play Mundelein in the quarterfinals, while Wasilla will play Oakville.

In the other games in the first day, Madison won over Belleville East 55-48, Quincy defeated Belleville Althoff Catholic 73-54, Mundelien won over Oakville 48-29 and Granite City defeated Rockford East 62-59.

