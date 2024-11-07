O'FALLON — The O'Fallon Police Department, along with local emergency medical services, firefighters, and registered nurses from St. Elizabeth's Emergency Room, have collaborated to produce a calendar that aims to support Metro East Every Survivor Counts. The initiative, which showcases the first responders of the community, features photographs taken with their pets during various photo shoots.

The Metro East Every Survivor Counts organization has a mission to address multifaceted forms of oppression and end sexual violence by empowering survivors through person-first services and community engagement.

The calendar project is designed to raise funds for the organization, which is dedicated to providing support for cancer survivors in the region. The photographs not only highlight the commitment of these first responders, but also aim to foster community spirit and awareness for the cause.

The calendar is available for purchase, with proceeds going directly to support the mission of Metro East Every Survivor Counts. Interested individuals can support the cause and find more information by visiting this link.

