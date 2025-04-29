O'FALLON - The O’Fallon Township High School District 203 Board of Education expressed its gratitude to Steve Dirnbeck for more than 30 years of dedicated service to the district this week.

Dirnbeck has contributed to the community in multiple roles, including teacher, administrator, coach, and board member.

The recognition took place during the board’s most recent meeting, where current board members gathered to honor Dirnbeck’s extensive commitment to OTHS. The district acknowledged his impact on students and staff throughout his tenure.

The Board of Education’s statement highlighted their appreciation: “Thank you for your service to the OTHS Community Mr. Dirnbeck!”

