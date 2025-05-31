EDWARDSVILLE - Grace Oertle had three hits and three RBIs, Riley Nelson tossed four perfect innings inside the circle, and Edwardsville took advantage of five O'Fallon errors in the second inning to score nine runs and take a 16-0 win over the Panthers in the final of the IHSA Class 4A regional Friday afternoon, May 30, 2025, at the Edwardsville District 7 Sports Complex.

The Tigers scored nine times in the second and seven times in the third to end the game after three-and-a-half innings, due to the 15-run rule. Edwardsville goes through to the sectional as a result of the win, and after the game, head coach Caty Happe was very happy with the outcome.

"We scored early off some errors," Happe said, "and putting the ball in play, which is what we wanted. And then, got the opportunity to see some balls, and really hit some balls really hard today. So, good to see all the girls, and great team win."

Nelson threw four perfect innings to seal the game down, and kept her pitch count down, which was good for both her and the Tigers.

"Luckily, we kept her pitch count down," Happe said, "but tough for them. Obviously, having five errors in an inning, it's really tough, and we were able to capitalize."

The Tigers go through to the Normal Community West Sectional, playing Tuesday against either Belleville East or Belleville West in a neutral-site game, and Happe is looking ahead to the matchup.

"Really just trying to enjoy this," Happe said, "and hoping the girls can play without pressure, and play with confidence going into that sectional game."

Happe is still feeling confident about the Tigers' chances going into the sectional, and feels a long run is still a possibility.

"Anything can happen on any given day," Happe said, "but I know we're going to prepare to the best of our ability, and come out with a fight. Hopefully, we can keep chugging along, keep playing some good ball, and keep playing."

Both teams went down in order in the first inning, but in the bottom of the second, the Tigers went to work. Oertle opened the inning with a base hit, and scored the opening run when Marley Fox's sacrifice bent was thrown into right field by the catcher or an error, Fox going to second.

Lily Stone then bunted, and the throw by the pitcher got away, the second error of the inning, allowing Fox to score to make it 2-0. Stone stole second, and came in on an RBI single by Amelia Wilfong, who was sacrificed to second by Remi Werden for the first out. Brooke Burris singled home Wilfong to make it 4-0, and Sophie Antonini reached on an error to put runners on second and third Nelson was intentionally walked to load the bases, and Audrey De La Torre Cruz hit into a fielder's choice that was thrown into right field for another error, allowing two runs to score and make it 6-0.

Oertle singled home Nelson to make it 7-0, and after a walk to Fox, Stone reached on a fielder's choice that scored the eighth run of the inning. Wilfong reached on the fifth error of the inning, but Stone was caught in a rundown, and was tagged out at second, but not before Fox scored to make it 9-0 after the second.

In the third, Werden led off with a double, and scored one out later on an Antonini RBI single. Nelson singled her to third, and scored when a third strike to De La Torre Cruz got away for a wild pitch, Nelson going to second on the play, De La Torre Cruz reaching. An Oertle double scored two more runs, and an RBI single by Fox, and an RBI double by Stone made the score 16-0.

Nelson was in control in the circle, retiring all 12 Panther batters in order, striking out six as the Tigers won on the 15-run rule.

Oertle had her three hits and three RBIs to lead Edwardsville, while Burris, Antonini, Fox and Stone all had a hit and RBI each, Wilfong had two hits and two RBIs, and Werden also had a hit.

Natalie Shearer started in the circle for O'Fallon, and went 1.1 innings allowing eight runs, none earned, on two hits, walking two, one intentionally, and striking out one. Kennedy Clark went for an inning, and gave up six runs, all earned on six hits, walking two, and Kai'a Moe pitched the 0.2 innings, allowing two runs, both earned, on two hits, walking and fanning none.

The Panthers conclude their season at 13-19, while the Tigers go to 25-8, and await the winner of the Lancers and Maroons in the neutral-site game in the Normal Community West sectional Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The winner plays the winner of Bradley Bourbonnais and Minooka in the final next Friday at 4:30 p.m., with the winner going to the super-sectional game at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington on June 9 at 6:30 p.m. The state finals are set for June 13-14 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

