QUINCY - Edwardsville's Luke Odom leads seven Tiger wrestlers who qualified for next week's IHSA state individual meet and Alton will send Damien Jones in the 170-pound class as the state individual sectional meets were held over the weekend. Here's how each of the area teams fared:

CLASS 3A AT QUINCY

Odom, Blake Moss, Lloyd Reynolds, Dylan Gvillo, Austin Bauer, Will Zupanci, and Drew Gvillo all qualified for state for Edwardsville, as did Jones for the Redbirds, in the sectional meet at Quincy.

Odom, wrestling at 160 pounds, won his semifinal bout over Stacey Terry of Homewood-Flossmoor 6-1, then defeated Payton Geigner of New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 15-1 to run his record to 46-1 on the season in qualifying for state. At 220, Moss lost in the quarterfinals to Pablo Epanucen of Plainfield South by fall at 3:05, but worked his way through the wrestleback matches, and won the third-place bout over Gus Salah of Tinley Park Andrew by injury default to qualify. Reynolds pinned Zach Barlev of Plainfield East at 2:55 to win the 285-pound semifinal, then defeated Belleville West's Dustin Olmstead 4-2 to win the title.

Four other Tiger wrestlers --- Dylan Gvillo at 126 pounds, Austin Bauer at 132, Will Zupanci at 152 and Drew Gvillo at 170 --- all finished fourth in their classes and qualified for state. In the third-place bout at 126, Dylan Gvillo lost to Reese Martin of Naperville Neuqua Valley 5-2, in the 132-pound bout for third, Bauer lost to Keegan Roberson of Lockport 5-0, Zupanci lost his third-place bout 12-4 to Joey Ahern of Plainfield Central, and Gvillo dropped a 4-2 decision to Jones in the third-place match.

At 113 pounds, Zeke Rhodes made it to the consolation semifinals before being pinned by Collinsville's Joe Biciocchi at 4:48, Grant Schmid was eliminated in the second round of the wrestlebacks in the 138-pound class, with Ryan Haynes of Pekin winning by technical superiority 17-0 at 4:36, Caleb Harrold lost in the consolation semifinals at 182 pounds to DeAnthony Parker of Moline by fall at 5:59, and at 195 pounds, Simon Weakley was pinned by West's Riley Elan at 3:04 in the second round of the wrestlebacks.

Jones lost his first-round match of the Quincy Class 3A Sectional to Plainfield Central’s Mathieu Arsenault on Friday, Jones’ path to the state tournament was a difficult one but he made it through.

Jones needed to win three straight on Saturday, including a rematch with Arsenault in the consolation semifinals, to earn a state tournament berth with a top-four finish in the 170-pound weight class.

Jones was able to pin Homewood Flossmoors Romeo Williams, He earned a tech fall over Quincy’s Kaleb Vahle to set up a rematch with Arsenault this time it was Jones that came up on top by winning 9-7 in overtime. Jones then beat Edwardsville Dylan Gvillo 4-2 to take third place.

Granite City failed to qualify any of its wrestlers for state. At 106 pounds, Dylan Boyd was pinned by Luqman Masud of Plainfield East at 3:01, Antonio Briagas lost in the second round of the 132-pound wrestlebacks by fall at 1:10 to Drake Hawkins of Pekin, Braden Dippel also lost in the second round of the wrestlebacks at 145 pounds, being pinned by Garrett Geigner of New Lenox Lincoln-Way West at 1:08, George Kisor lost in the third round of the 160-pound wrestlebacks, pinned at 2:48 by Dominic Adamo of Frankfort Lincoln-Way East, Seth Brooks lost to Tyler Haynes of Pekin in the 195-pound second round of the consolation bracket by fall at 33 seconds, and Mason Kelly was pinned by Epanucen in the second round of the wrestlebacks at 4:52

