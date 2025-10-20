EDWARDSVILLE Edwardsville High School’s swim team dominated the diving events and secured the overall victory at the Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, Swim For Hope Meet at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at EHS.

Nicki Kuchyt led the way in the diving competition, earning first place with a score of 421.55 points. Her teammates also performed strongly, with Natalie Kaiser finishing second at 389.95 points and Anna Feco placing fifth with 320.95 points.

In a separate flight of diving, Edwardsville’s Cecelia Blind claimed first place with 162.65 points. O’Fallon’s Kate Riepe took fifth place at 133.50 points, followed by Edwardsville’s Harmony Duncan in sixth at 121.85 points.

Edwardsville’s combined efforts in swimming and diving culminated in a team total of 490.5 points, securing the overall win at the Swim For Hope Meet.

