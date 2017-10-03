CHICAGO – Each year, Illinois celebrates the contributions the manufacturing industry has brought to our state by recognizing October as Manufacturing Month across Illinois. The month includes Manufacturing Day, celebrated nationwide on the first Friday of October, which recognizes the impact modern manufacturing has had on our country. The official proclamation by Governor Bruce Rauner is attached.

“Manufacturing is a longstanding pillar of Illinois’ economy,” said Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Sean McCarthy. “We are proud to recognize our manufacturing legacy in Illinois and the innumerable contributions manufacturers will make for generations to come.”

Illinois is the fifth largest manufacturing state with manufactured goods comprising 92 percent of Illinois’ total exports.

Highlights of Illinois’ manufacturing industry:

• Manufacturing is the third largest industry in Illinois

• 12,507 manufacturing firms in Illinois

• Illinois companies employ over 572,500 manufacturing workers

• Average annual income for Illinois manufacturing workers: $72,488

Manufacturing Month events will be held throughout October in Illinois. These events showcase some of the nearly 13,000 manufacturing firms that call Illinois home. October is a time to highlight the benefits of working in the industry and continue to build a talent pipeline that guarantees Illinois remains a leader in manufacturing for years to come.

“Manufacturing is the backbone of our economy and the backbone of middle-class families while also contributing the single largest share – 12.4 percent – of the Gross State Product,” said Greg Baise, President & CEO of the IMA. “From making applesauce to zip ties, Manufacturing Month is a terrific opportunity to showcase our industry to the public and promote the great careers it offers men and women in more than 450 occupations.”

“National Manufacturing Month is an opportunity to celebrate Illinois manufacturing for its leadership and innovation. It’s particularly exciting now as the Chicago region is poised to lead the Internet of Things revolution. Talented manufacturers are fusing physical product development with digital processes to make Illinois a hotbed of ideas and resources,” said Haven Allen, Executive Director and Co-founder of mHUB.

