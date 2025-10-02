SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is sharing the following upcoming events and noteworthy items for October.

Oct. 1

Archery deer hunting season

Statewide

The season is Oct. 1 through Jan. 18, closing Nov. 21-23 and Dec. 4-7 in counties with a firearms season and in Kane County west of Illinois 47. The season is Oct. 1 through Jan. 18 in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Kane counties east of Illinois 47. Learn more on the IDNR archery deer hunting website.

Oct. 1

Archery fall turkey hunting season begins

Statewide

The season is Oct. 1 through Jan. 18, closing Nov. 21-23 and Dec. 4-7 in counties with a firearms season and in Kane County west of Illinois 47. The season is Oct. 1 through Jan. 18 in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Kane counties east of Illinois 47. Learn more on the Hunt Illinois turkey website.

Oct. 1

Public duck and goose hunting area permits

Statewide

Hunters can acquire additional permits on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m. Oct. 1. Permits will remain available until reserved permit quotas are depleted or until 72 hours before the hunt date.

Duck and goose hunting applications are available online.

Oct. 2

Tot Time: Bat Bonanza

Dickson Mounds Museum

Lewistown | Fulton County

Visitors will enjoy learning about what bats eat, where they live, and how important they are for the environment. Learn more on the Illinois State Museum-Dickson Mounds website.

Oct. 3-5, 10-12, 17-19

Candlelight Walks

Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site

Petersburg | Menard County

The walk features the historic village lit entirely by candle lanterns, with interpreters in period clothing stationed throughout log homes and shops. Interpreters offer insights into daily life in 19th-century Illinois. Learn more on Facebook.

Oct. 4

Fall Color Hikes

Argyle Lake State Park

Colchester | McDonough County

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy nature and the magnificent colors of autumn throughout Argyle Lake State Park. Participants will meet at the visitor center at 10 a.m. For more information. Please call 309-776-3422.

Oct. 5

Star Party

Pere Marquette State Park

Grafton | Jersey County

The public is invited to this event hosted in partnership with the St. Louis Astronomical Society. Enjoy an evening under the stars as experts guide you through constellations, planets and deep-sky wonders using high-powered telescopes. For more information, call 618-786-3323.

Oct. 7

Spring turkey first lottery begins

Statewide

The first lottery application period is open Oct. 7 through Dec. 1 for Illinois residents. Spring turkey lottery applications are available online.

Oct. 11-13

Youth firearm deer hunting season

Statewide

The season is open to youth who have not reached the age of 18. Youth hunters must have a current, valid apprentice or youth hunting license and have completed a state-approved hunter education course unless exempt. Learn more on the IDNR youth deer hunting website.

Oct. 14

Pumpkin Party

Illinois State Museum

Springfield | Sangamon County

The October Mini Explorers Series features three unique lessons about pumpkins. This interactive class for children and grown-ups encourages little explorers to learn about the wonders of Illinois. Recommended for children 18 months to 5 years old, but all ages are welcome. Contact the Museum for more information at 217-782-6623.

Oct. 14

Explore Southern Illinois Outdoors

Giant City State Park

Makanda | Jackson County

Learn about the outdoor recreational opportunities southern Illinois has to offer. Shawnee National Forest, Hiking with Shawn, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Friends of Lake Murphysboro, Little Grassy Fish Hatchery, IDNR Conservation Police, Southern Illinois Audubon Society, Green Earth and more will be at Giant City State Park. For more information, please call the visitors center at 618-457-4836.

Oct. 18-19

Fort Massac Encampment

Fort Massac State Park

Metropolis | Massac County

Experience history firsthand at the Fort Massac Encampment Oct. 18-19 at Fort Massac State Park in Metropolis. This beloved event offers a vivid reenactment of 18th-century life, featuring military drills, mock battles and period demonstrations. Visitors can explore authentic encampments, enjoy traditional music and savor period-style food from numerous vendors. Learn more on the Fort Massac State Park Facebook.

Oct. 18-26

Fall turkey shotgun season

Statewide

Over-the-counter permit sales continue through the last day of the season, Oct. 26, or until quotas are exhausted. For a list of counties and additional details visit the fall turkey shotgun season website.

Oct. 21

Deer firearm and muzzleloader over-the-counter sales begin

Statewide

Over-the-counter permit sales begin Oct. 21 at designated agents. Permits are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Throughout October

Wingshooting Clinics

Statewide

IDNR will host wingshooting clinics in Clinton, Dewitt and Logan counties in October. View the schedule of clinics and register online.

Throughout October

Safety education courses

Statewide

Schedule an IDNR hunting, trapping, boating or snowmobile safety education course at locations statewide throughout the year. View the safety education schedule online.

Follow IDNR on Facebook and its online calendar of events for further information. View the full list of IDNR seasonal events online.

About IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established Aug. 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation, bringing under one umbrella oversight of fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes.

Today, IDNR’s work encompasses management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; wildlife, fisheries, forestry, and natural heritage; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; conservation police; mines and minerals; oil and gas; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum. Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov for more information.

