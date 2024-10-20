O"FALON — October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring awareness about breast cancer, its impact and the importance of early detection and treatment. Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) encourages all women 40 years and older to put yourself first and schedule your mammogram.

“With regular mammograms, breast cancer is more likely to be treatable when caught early and mammograms can even detect some forms of pre-cancer before a tumor even develops,” shares Dr. Ryan Jennings, interim Chief Medical Officer of HSHS Southern Illinois Market. “Mammograms are relatively quick, with minimal discomfort and critical to breast cancer prevention and survival. Setting aside 30 minutes every year for your annual mammogram screening could save your life.”

According to the American College of Radiology , mammography has helped reduce breast cancer mortality in the U.S. by nearly 40% since 1990. In addition, it reports that out of every 100 women who get a screening mammogram:

90 will be told their mammograms are normal.

will be told their mammograms are normal. 10 will be asked to return for additional mammograms or ultrasounds. Out of these 10:

will be asked to return for additional mammograms or ultrasounds. Out of these 10: 6 will be reassured their mammograms are normal.

will be reassured their mammograms are normal.

2 will be asked to return in 6 months for a follow-up exam.

will be asked to return in 6 months for a follow-up exam.

2 will be recommended to have a needle biopsy.

Article continues after sponsor message

HSHS hospitals provide access to mammography services in communities across Central and Southern Illinois. Call 217-757-6565 to schedule your mammogram or self-schedule at any location by logging in to MyHSHS.org. Select “Visits” then “Request an Appointment” and choose “Mammogram.” Mammograms are provided at:

Central Illinois:

HSHS St. John’s Health Center, 1100 Lincolnshire Blvd, Springfield.

HSHS St. John’s Women’s and Children’s Clinic, 400 N. 9th St., Springfield.

HSHS St. Anthony’s Women’s Wellness Center, 900 W. Temple Ave., Effingham.

HSHS St. Anthony’s Multispecialty Clinic – Mattoon, 101 Coles Centre Dr., Suite 101, Mattoon.

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, 1800 E. Lake Shore Dr., Decatur.

HSHS St. Francis Hospital, 1215 Franciscan Dr., Litchfield.

HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, 201 S. Pine St., Shelbyville.

Southern Illinois:

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Belleville Health Center, 180 St. Third St., Belleville.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Health Center, 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd Suite 5000, O’Fallon.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Medical Office Building, 1512 N. Green Mount Rd., O’Fallon.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital, 200 Health Care Dr., Greenville.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 9515 Holy Cross Lane, Breese.

For more information about all mammography and breast surgery services offered at HSHS hospitals, visit hshs.org/services/mammogram .

More like this: