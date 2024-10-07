FRIDAY-SATURDAY OCTOBER 4-5 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 6, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0: Spencer Martin and Will Rakers both had braces (two goals each), while Aaron Broadwater and Jacoby Danco also scored as McGivney took all three points over Maryville at Bouse Road.

Anthony Harkins, Mason Holmes, Chris Marchetti, and Rakers all had assists for the Griffins, while Patrick Gierer had four saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

McGivney is now 13-3-1, while the Lions go to 9-5-1.

MASCOUTAH 5, FREEBURG 0: Adam Kowalski came up with a hat trick, while Kannon Creamer had a brace (two goals) in Mascoutah's win over Freeburg at Freeburg's home grounds.

Creamer also had two assists for the Indians, while Jackson Daniels, Teagan Gist, and Kowalski also assisted, and Geo Sconyers had five saves in goal to record the clean sheet. Will Benedick made six saves for the Midgets.

Mascoutah is now 11-7-0, while Freeburg is now 7-8-1

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

CIVIC MEMORIAL 9, BREESE CENTRAL 0: Tyler Wilson had a double brace (four goals), while Reed Wallace came up with a brace (two goals), and Brendyn Cox, A.J. Garrett, and Nathan Taylor all scored as CM won over Central at Hauser Field.

Taylor also had five assists for the Eagles, while Ty Books, Trevin Depping, Wallace, and Wilson also had assists.

CM is now 7-12-0, while the Cougars are 4-10-0.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 5, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 3: Michael Wessel had a double brace (four goals), while Ryan Biffa also scored at Gibault took the three points over Metro-East at Knights Field.

Andrew Donnus, Drew Hagedorn, Grady Friedrich and John Bollone had an assist for the Hawks, while Thijson Heard had a brace (two goals), and Jack Schwarz scored for the Knights, with Anton Dehne having an assist Sam Bollone had eight saves in goal for Gibault, while Drake Luebbert and Alex Ruth both had three save each for Metro-East.

The Hawks go to 5-10-0, while the Knights are now 1-14-0.

In other games played on Saturday, Edwardsville won at CBC 3-2, in the Junior Billiken Invitational at St Louis U High, Chaminade College Prep defeated Collinsville 2-0, Mt. Vernon won at Highland 1-0, Breese Mater Dei Catholic got past Teutopolis 1-0, and at the SLUH Invitational, O'Fallon won over Parkway South of Manchester, Mo. 5-0.

