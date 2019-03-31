GAINESVILLE, FLA. - SIUE's Matt O'Connor broke his own 800m school record Friday at the Florida Relays. O'Connor's time of 1:50.54 at the Relays broke his old school record of 1:51.19, which he set at the 2016 Ohio Valley Conference Championships. His time of 1:50.54 is best in the OVC and 31st fastest in the NCAA this season.

Ben Scamihorn set the Cougars second school record of the day in the men's 3000m steeplechase. Scamihorn's time of 9:06.70 broke Jon Burnett's time of 9:07.04, which was set in 1988.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

In the men's hammer throw, John Barnes placed 21st with a mark of 156-08.

More like this:

Griffins Track and Field Team Breaks Seven School Records at Winter Thaw
Mar 19, 2025
Conner Longnecker's Dual Records Highlight Calhoun Warriors' Success
Feb 12, 2025
Father McGivney Runners Shine at Triad Distance Carnival Meet and Top Times Meet
3 days ago
Shapiro, Story, Anoke and Martin Lead Way: Edwardsville Girls Team Secures Multiple Medals At Indoor Track and Field Championships
3 days ago
Alton Wrestlers Shine At IESA State Tournament With Impressive Performances
Mar 19, 2025

 