ST. ANNE - Quarterback Abe Oberhauser was eight-of-14 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while Issak Broekemeier caught both touchdown passes among his five receptions for 137 yards, but the Metro-East Lutheran football team lost its first round Illinois 8-Man Football Association game to St. Anne 39-20 Saturday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2025, at St. Anne High School.

The Knights end the most successful season in program history at 7-3.

The Knights led after the first quarter 6-0, but the Cardinals took a 19-14 halftime lead, then extended the lead to 39-14 after three quarters. Metro-East did score a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but St. Anne held the lead to make the final 39-20.

Oberhauser also ran for 75 yards and a touchdown for the Knights, while Lee Watson ran for 74 yards, Broekemeier had 29 yards rushing, Oberhauser also had one reception for 38 yards, and Watson had two catches for 31 yards.

The Cardinals are now 9-1 on the season, and travel to Polo, who defeated Kirkland Hiawatha 36-14 in their first round game, for the quarterfinals this weekend.

In other first round games on Saturday, top-seeded Milledgville eliminated Macon Meridian 66-16, South Beloit won over Alden-Hebron 37-6, Pawnee got past Flangan/Woodland 42-30, Amboy won over Milford/Cissna Park 68-8, Kincaid South Fork won over Galva 52-6, and West Carroll won over Biggsville/West Central 42-8.

