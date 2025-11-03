ALTON - The Board of Directors of the Oasis Women’s Center is pleased to name Jenna Giess as its new Executive Director after the sudden passing of longtime Executive Director Margarette Trushel.

Giess, who will soon begin transition into her role, will begin working full-time as Executive Director starting January 1, 2026. Giess is returning to her hometown of Alton after sixteen years in the Kansas City area, where she was the Executive Director of Hope Haven of Cass County, a domestic violence shelter providing safe shelter, advocacy, and support services for survivors of domestic violence in Missouri.

“The Board is thrilled to introduce Jenna as the Center’s new Executive Director,” said Board of Directors President Mary Cordes. “Jenna checked all of the boxes during our extensive interview process. She has nearly a decade of experience in assisting survivors of domestic violence and their families, including experience as an Executive Director of a shelter. Leading an organization that is as well-known and well-respected as Oasis is not an easy feat. We’re confident that she brings the experience, professionalism, energy, and compassion that’s needed to run this type of agency,” said Cordes.

Oasis Women’s Center was founded in 1976 and opened the doors of its emergency shelter in 1978. Oasis provides a full range of services for survivors of domestic violence in Madison, Macoupin, Calhoun, Greene, and Jersey counties.

“It’s truly a dream come true to return home to my family and friends while continuing the work I was born to do—ending the cycle of violence,” said Giess. “Over the past decade, I’ve been proud to lead several capital projects, including an on-site pet shelter so survivors never have to leave their pets behind and an all-inclusive playground to ensure every child has a safe place to play. I can’t wait to start dreaming with the incredible team at Oasis, enhancing the quality of our programs, and building a safer, more hopeful future for our community.”

“We have a fantastic and dedicated staff who have really stepped up to the plate during these last few months. We’re confident that the combination of their institutional knowledge, experience, and dedication, combined with Jenna’s drive and vision for the future means that Oasis is positioned to provide quality care and support for survivors of domestic violence in our community for years to come,” said Cordes.

