ALTON - The Board of Directors of the Oasis Women’s Center has named Marcy Jacobs as Interim Executive Director after the sudden passing of longtime Executive Director Margarette Trushel.

Jacobs, who retired from Oasis Women’s Center in 2024 after thirty-five years serving as Client Services Coordinator, graciously stepped back into her leadership role at the center, providing stability and familiarity during an uncertain time.

“The Board is extremely grateful to Marcy for returning to Oasis to serve as the Interim Executive Director,” says Board of Directors President, Mary Cordes. “Marcy has the experience, compassion, and dedication which we need at the helm after Margarette’s death.”

“To say that the staff at Oasis are the best is an understatement,” says Cordes. “Margarette served our community for forty years in her role as Executive Director. Her dedication to serving and advocating for victims of domestic violence was evident for everyone to see. The staff at the Center share that same dedication and we could not be more appreciative to them for continuing to serve clients and continue business as usual during this incredibly sad time,” says Cordes.

The Board of Directors is currently engaged in an extensive search process to hire a permanent Executive Director. “We take this process extremely seriously. Not only does the new Executive Director need to have experience serving victims of domestic violence, but they must also excel in operations planning and management, human resources, financial/budget monitoring, community advocacy, fundraising, program development, risk management, and ensuring program delivery of traumainformed services to victims,” says Cordes.

“The next Executive Director will have big shoes to fill. But the Board of Directors is dedicated to ensuring that the best candidate is selected who will bring the same attention to detail, compassion, and advocacy to victims of domestic violence as Margarette did and that the rest of our dedicated

