GODFREY - If you have a need, Oakwood Church of God in Christ aims to meet it this weekend.

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, 2025, community members are invited to Oakwood COGIC for free food, clothing, hygiene kits, furniture, toys and more. Located at 4712 N. Alby Street in Godfrey, the church will provide all of these items free of charge, no questions asked, while offering prayer to those who would like it.

“Whatever it is that you need, we're going to try to provide it,” said Lavern Parker, the church secretary. “We just believe that it’s a place where everybody is somebody. We refer to ourselves as a saint’s hospital. If there’s a need, we’re going to try to fill it.”

There will be hot hamburgers and hotdogs available for everyone who attends the giveaway. The hygiene kits contain toothpaste, mouthwash, shaving cream, a washcloth, soap and more. Many people have also donated clothing, furniture and toys.

Parker reiterated that everyone is welcome to come to Oakwood this Saturday to get what they need. There are no requirements to receive food and items.

“The good thing about this is there are no rules. You’ve got a need, come and see us on Saturday,” she said. “There is no requirement at all. All you’ve got to do is have a need, and we’re going to be there.”

Over the past six months, the church has been collecting donations from parishioners and the community. Parker said they are “so blessed” to have so many community members who want to help each other.

“The community is so good to us. We get so many donations,” she said. “We just want the people to know that we’re doing with the donations what we’re supposed to be. They’re giving to us and we’re putting it out there to the community.”

There will also be church elders and parishioners at the event, offering prayer and spiritual guidance to those who would like it. Parker emphasized that no one is obligated to pray, but the church will be available to fulfill spiritual needs as well.

In addition to their giveaway on June 7, the church invites the community to come out to a service or Bible study. Every Sunday morning, they start with a 9 a.m. prayer. Sunday School runs from 9:30–10:30 a.m., and the morning service begins at 11 a.m. Parishioners return for a Bible study at 5 p.m. and an evening service at 6 p.m.

Oakwood also offers a virtual Bible study on Tuesday nights and Friday nights. For more information about their services, including how to join the virtual Bible study, call the church at 618-466-4665.

Oakwood COGIC is available to help people with whatever their needs are, and they hope to welcome many people to the church on Saturday to assist and connect with them. Parker believes the church is a powerful place for the community to come together and get the love and spiritual guidance they need.

“I had never felt such warmth, such acceptance, in a place. I’ve been there ever since,” she said. “There’s nothing wrong at all with the megachurch. But there is something about the smaller church where everybody actually knows your name. The pastor knows your telephone number and knows what’s going on with you. Having that connection? There’s nothing like it.”

For more information, call Oakwood Church of God in Christ at 618-466-4665.

