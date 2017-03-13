Oakwood Avenue in Alton will be closed Tuesday through Wednesday for road and utility repair
ALTON - Oakwood Avenue will closed Tuesday, March 14, 2017, through Wednesday, March, 15, 2017, from Buckmaster Lane to Golf Road in Alton.
This closure is for road and utility repair.
Oakwood will be open for local traffic only; Buckmaster Lane and Golf Road will remain open to traffic.