Oakwood Avenue in Alton will be closed Tuesday through Wednesday for road and utility repair Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Oakwood Avenue will closed Tuesday, March 14, 2017, through Wednesday, March, 15, 2017, from Buckmaster Lane to Golf Road in Alton. This closure is for road and utility repair. Article continues after sponsor message Oakwood will be open for local traffic only; Buckmaster Lane and Golf Road will remain open to traffic. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending