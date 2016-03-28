EDWARDSVILLE – Spring has officially sprung around the area and as put away their winter coats and boots, some are exchanging their cold-weather necessities for some golf clubs and heading to their favorite courses.

Oak Brook Golf Club welcomes golfers of any skillset to come to their beautiful 27-hole course to experience some of the most gorgeous greens

For over 44 years, Oak Brook Golf Club has strived to be the friendliest golf course on earth. Home to three high school golf teams, the course also offers men’s, women’s and junior leagues.

“Our mission is to make golf fun for everyone through great customer service and reasonable fees,” Head PGA Professional and Vice President of Oak Brook Golf Club Mike Suhre said.

Mike’s grandparents, Wilbur and Ida Suhre, along with his parents Larry and Nancy, started the business.

“My grandfather wanted to create a place where my father could pursue his golfing career,” he said. “It worked out so that they would both devote their lives to starting the businesses. My grandma and mom kept the families going while my grandfather and dad built the course.”

Ever since, the family-owned and operated club prides itself on its gorgeous and well-kept greens and reputation for its fair pricing.

“We are golfers,” Suhre said, “Our lives revolve around the game of golf and we bring that to work with us every day. We did not start this business to make money, and to this day, we make sure we never overcharge or underserve.”

While other courses are cutting rates to appeal to new members, Oak Brook’s consistent prices remained the same because they never deliberately overcharged members in the first place.

“When you mix those qualities in with a staff that is happy to see you when you walk in our door, we stand above the rest."

Suhre is most proud that he lives in a country where the hard work of his family can pay off so beautifully.

“To be able to go to work and look around and see what your family and friends can do when they work together is pretty special,” he said.

When asked what his favorite part about owning and operating such an amazing course, Suhre had this to say:

“When you work at a golf course, everyone is coming to your business to have fun. When they are with you and when they leave, you can be assured their day is probably better because your business was a part of it. Also, we are fortunate to able to help local charities, schools, sports programs, churches etc. raise millions of dollars to help their businesses to be more successful. We work in the best industry on Earth and we love it.”

Oak Brook Golf Club is located at 9157 Fruit Road in Edwardsville, IL. For any information or to set up your next tee-time, please call 618-656-5600 or visit www.oakbrookgc.com.

