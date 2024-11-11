GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School welcomed 1996 graduate and 2024 Wall of Fame honoree James V. Rooney recently, where he addressed social studies classes during the second and third hours of the school day.

Rooney, a detective with the New York Police Department, is in his 18th year with the force and currently serves as a Task Force Officer in collaboration with federal partners.

During his visit, Rooney emphasized the importance of commitment and perseverance, urging students to "Show Up Every Day" and underscoring that their high school experiences do not define their future paths. He engaged with students in a question-and-answer session during the final 10 minutes of each class, allowing them to gain insight into his career and experiences.

Rooney also distributed NYPD patches to the students, providing a tangible connection to his work and the broader themes of service and dedication.

