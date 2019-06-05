ST. LOUIS - According to recent predictions from the National Weather Service (NWS), the (not-so-great) Flood of 2019 may be reaching a reprieve. The breach of the Nutwood Levee earlier this week was unfortunate for folks in Jersey, Calhoun and Greene Counties, but it lowered predicted crests downriver in places like Grafton and Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

In fact, predicted crests are as much as a foot lower than previous forecasts. Hardin itself may see a crest of 39.9 feet instead of 40.5. That is predicted by Thursday morning. Grafton and Alton are predicted to crest June 7. Alton is predicted to see 38.4 feet instead of 39.5. This is still the second highest crest in the city's history. Grafton is expected to stay below 35 feet, instead of reach a predicted 36, with its crest predicted to be 34.5 feet.

NWS Hydrologist Mark Fuchs said the Nutwood Levee breach worked in conjunction with less precipitation than expected this week to lower these numbers. He said the Illinois River is flattening and the Winfield Dam on the Mississippi has crested and is falling.

The Missouri River, however, increased seven tenths of an inch in Washington and St. Charles in Missouri. This will cause backup in both Alton and Grafton. Despite that, waters are predicted to lower following the crests, but their receding will not be rapid. However, more rain predicted this week will most likely not affect that falling, Fuchs said, even though the area may see as much as half an inch, according to current models.

More like this: