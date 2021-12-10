ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis said Friday afternoon that Metro East residents should be on alert for the possibility of severe weather from around the 7 to 11 p.m. range and possibly to midnight. Some tornado warnings have been issued for Missouri counties.

At 5:20 p.m. Friday, the NWS in St. Louis issued a tornado watch for the following counties in Southwest Illinois: Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, and Madison Counties. Also included were the following counties: Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Marion, Montgomery, Adams, Brown, and Pike counties.

Missouri counties of Bollinger, Carter, Dunklin, Jefferson, New Madrid, Perry, Scott, Ste. Geneive, Washington, Butler, Crawford, Howell, Madison, Oregon, Reynolds, Shannon, Stoddard, Wayne, Cape Girardeau, Dent, Iron, Pemiscot, Ripley, and St. Francois are all listed in a tornado warning until 11 p.m. CST. As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, the NWS has not yet issued a tornado warning for any Illinois counties.

A powerful storm with multiple hazards spread into the Central U.S today, and the East on Saturday. Up to a foot of snow may occur from the north and central Plains to the Great Lakes. Severe storms with several tornadoes, some large, and damaging winds are likely from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley, the National Weather Service says.

Matt Beitscher, a St. Louis meteorologist, encouraged residents to keep their phones on and not silence them so they can hear alerts. He also said to pay attention to the watches and warnings that are issued from St. Louis.

“Truthfully, people should be on alert all night long,” he said. “We are expecting threats of damaging winds. There could be winds as high as 75 mph in some places and hail is also a possibility.”

