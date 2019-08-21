ALTON - The National Weather Service in St. Louis said there were no reports of serious damage from the storm that invaded the Metro Illinois area around the lunch-hour time, but said there is a severe threat of rainfall Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

“The storms broke up and reformed in Southern Missouri on Tuesday,” St. Louis meteorologist Matt Breitscher said. “There were some tornado warnings out on the Metro side Tuesday.”

Breitscher said right now the main problem will be heavy rains that could lead to flooding. He said he did not believe the storms would not have the same capacity today as Tuesday.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

