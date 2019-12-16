ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis predicts another sloppy weather day in the region.

Snow could be heavy at times today, the NWS says, with a high temperature of 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent. A total daytime accumulation of 3 to 5 inches of snow is possible with another 1 to 3 inches possible tonight.

The good news is no snow is predicted for Tuesday and by Thursday and Friday, highs of 44 and 47 degrees are predicted.

Illinois State Police says please use extra caution today and take it slow.

“Give the women and men operating all plows plenty of room to maneuver on the roadways,” ISP said.