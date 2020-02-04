ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 3:33 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, to 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.

This is the NWS in St. Louis report: "Two storm systems will affect the area this week. The first will bring light snow and freezing rain to the area Tuesday and Tuesday night. Warm ground temperatures will help keep accumulations minor. A stronger storm system on Wednesday and Wednesday night will bring accumulating snow to much of the region.”

The NWS said plan on slippery road conditions and that hazardous conditions could impact the commute this evening and also the evening commute on Wednesday, so motorists need to be aware, slow down and take proper precautions.

