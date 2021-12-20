EDWARDSVILLE - Inspired to help people through some of their most difficult times, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville senior Domonique Dones, of Belleville, chose to pursue a degree in nursing.

“Nurses have nurturing hearts that help to heal, whether someone is sick physically or emotionally,” Dones said. “The diversity in patients that one can see and the lives one can impact is truly inspirational.”

Having had numerous relatives who graduated from SIUE, Dones wanted to continue her family’s legacy and found abundant opportunities and resources to help her succeed in the School of Nursing (SON).

“The SON’s Student Nurse Achievement Program (SNAP) tutors are fantastic,” she said. “They provided mentoring and tutoring services throughout my entire nursing school journey, and they truly want to see you succeed.”

Dones will be among more than 1,640 eligible graduates at the University’s fall commencement exercises being held Friday-Saturday, Dec. 17-18, and will be honored with the SON’s Student Leadership Award. The award recognizes a student who has demonstrated extraordinary leadership qualities by embodying the true spirit of the nursing profession and helping others to realize their goals.

Within the SON, Dones has illustrated these characteristics as president of SNAP since 2019, and as a liaison for the Alumni Advisory Board, the Student/Dean’s Advisory Board, and the Diversity Committee.

She has been highly involved in numerous student organizations and has held a variety of leadership roles outside of the SON, including serving as chapter president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and as a member of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, the Black Student Union, the National Honors Society of Leadership and Success, and more.

“Being a part of these organizations has fueled my desire to give back and become an active leader and advocate for other minority nursing students who might be afraid or discouraged during their nursing journey,” Dones said. “My involvement has equipped me with the necessary skills to become a better person, student, and future nurse.”

Upon graduating, Dones will begin her professional nursing career in the intensive care unit at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis while also starting graduate school in the SON’s doctor of nursing practice-family nurse practitioner program.

“I have made a positive impact within the School of Nursing and SIUE community, and I will make an even bigger impact in the lives of patients,” Dones said.

