SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced the 2019 Third Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators is now posted on IDPH’s website. The report contains additional information about the violations.

The facilities listed below were cited with type “AA” or “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between July-September 2019. An “AA” violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident’s death. An “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result, or has resulted.

The following facilities were cited for “AA” violations.

Aperion Care Forest Park, a 232-bed skilled care facility located at 8200 West Roosevelt Road in Forest Park, was fined $50,000 for failure to follow a physician’s orders resulting in the death of a resident.

Lexington of Lake Zurich, a 203-bed skilled care facility located at 900 South Rand Road in Lake Zurich, was fined $50,000 for failure to immediately implement emergency services for two residents who subsequently died.



The following facilities were cited with “A” violations.

Alden Town Manor Rehab & HCC, a 249-bed skilled care facility, located at 6120 West Ogden in Cicero, was fined $25,000 for failure to immediately transfer a resident with a significant change in the resident’s level of consciousness.

Amberwood Care Centre, a 141-bed skilled care facility located at 2313 North Rockton Avenue in Rockford, was fined $25,000 for failure to monitor a resident’s skin resulting in a pressure injury.

Aperion Care Cairo, an 83-bed skilled care facility located at 2001 Cedar Street in Cairo, was fined $75,000 for three type “A” violations for failure to supervise a resident and provide individualized interventions; to implement immediate interventions to prevent abuse; and identify, assess, monitor, and treat wounds according to the physician’s orders.

Avantara Long Grove, a 195-bed skilled care facility located at 1666 RFD (Checker Road) in Long Grove, was fined $25,000 for failure to assess a resident’s health, which contributed to a delay in treatment.

Belmont Village Oak Park, a 150-bed shelter care facility located at 1035 Madison Street in Oak Park, was fined $25,000 for failure to follow-up with care for a resident who had an unwitnessed fall, and for failure to file an investigative report.



Bethalto Care Center, formerly located at 815 South Prairie Street in Bethalto, was fined $25,000 for failure to notify IDPH, residents, and others of impending closure, and for lack of resident transfer and closing plans.

Bridge Care Suites, a 75-bed skilled care facility located at 3089 Old Jacksonville Road in Springfield, was fined $25,000 for failure to provide medication as ordered.

Countryside Nursing & Rehab Center, a 197-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located at 1635 East 154th Street in Dolton, was fined $25,000 for failure to prevent a cognitively impaired resident from being sexually coerced.

Elmwood Terrace Healthcare Ctr, a 68-bed skilled care facility located at 1017 West Galena in Aurora, was fined $25,000 for failure to monitor and implement interventions to prevent a maggot infestation in a resident’s wound.

Gardenview Manor, a 213-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located at 14792 Catlin-Tilton Road in Danville, was fined $25,000 for failure to ensure residents received the correct medications as order by a physician.

Generations at Regency, a 300-bed skilled care facility located at 6631 Milwaukee Avenue in Niles, was fined $25,000 for failure to develop a plan of care to assist a resident and prevent falls.

Generations at Rock Island, a 177-bed skilled care facility located at 2545 24th Street in Rock Island, was fined $25,000 for failure to ensure competently trained staff are present to provide routine care and emergency management to residents who are ventilator dependent and require tracheostomy care.

Good Samaritan Home, a 231-bed skilled, intermediate, and shelter care facility located at 2130 Harrison Street in Quincy, was fined $25,000 for failure to protect a resident from sexual abuse by a staff member and implement its abuse police to remove the alleged perpetrator from direct contact with residents.

Grove of Evanston L&R, a 124-bed skilled care facility located at 500 Asbury Avenue in Evanston, was fined $25,000 for failure to assess a resident and notify the physician of the resident’s change/decline in condition.

Gove of Fox Valley, a 158-bed skilled care facility located at 1601 North Farnsworth Avenue in Aurora, was fined $25,000 for failure to ensure two staff members assisted residents with bed mobility and toilet use.

Meadowbrook Manor, a 298-bed skilled care facility located at 431 West Remington Boulevard in Bolingbrook, was fined $25,000 for failure to ensure safe practices for turning a resident in bed and monitoring a resident at risk for falls.

Oak Brook Care, a 156-bed skilled care facility located at 2013 Midwest Road in Oak Brook, was fined $25,000 for failure to provide a safe, obstacle free environment, and assist a resident in a timely manner.

Regency Care of Sterling, a 130-bed skilled care facility located at 612 West St. Mary’s Street in Sterling, was fined $25,000 for failure to immediately notify the physician about the fall of a resident with a history of brain bleed and blood thinning medication.

River Bluff Nursing Home, a 304-bed skilled care facility located at 4401 North Main Street in Rockford, was fined $12,500 for failure to provide a resident food in the consistency needed.



Rosewood Care Ctr St. Charles, a 109-bed skilled care facility located at 850 Dunham Road in St. Charles, was fined $25,000 for failure to supervise a resident at risk for aspiration during a meal.

Royal Oaks Care Center, a 200-bed skilled care facility located at o605 East Church Street in Kewanee, was fined $25,000 for failure to identify and treat a pressure ulcer for a resident. The facility was also fined $2,200 for failure to safely transfer a resident physically without harm.

South Holland Manor Health & Rehab, a 216-bed skilled care facility located at 2145 East 170th Street in South Holland, was fined $25,000 for failure to follow its policy to have two staff members present when using a mechanical lift.

Villa at Windsor Park, a 240-bed skilled care facility located at 2649 East 75th Street in Chicago, was fined $25,000 for failure to implement its policy for monitoring residents and having a functioning monitor alarm system to alert staff when a resident with a wandering behavior attempts to leave.

Villa Health Care East, a 109-bed skilled care facility located at 100 Marian parkway in Sherman, was fined $12,500 for failure to ensure medications are given to the right resident per the physician’s order.

Windsor Estates Nursing and Rehab, a 200-bed skilled care facility located at 18300 South Lavergne in County Club Hills, was fined $25,000 for failure to supervise and implement interventions for a resident with a history of falls.

