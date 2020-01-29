SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced the 2019 Fourth Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators is now posted on IDPH’s website. The report contains additional information about the violations.

The facilities listed below were cited with type “AA” or “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between October-December 2019. An “AA” violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident’s death. An “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result, or has resulted.

The following facility was cited for an “AA” violation.

Aperion Care Forest Park, a 232-bed skilled care facility located at 8200 West Roosevelt Road in Forest Park, was fined $50,000 for failure to monitor a cognitively impaired resident known to try to leave the facility unescorted by staff and check the resident’s electronic monitoring device, resulting in the resident leaving the facility unaccompanied.

The following facilities were cited with “A” violations.

Addolaorata Villa, a 141-bed skilled, intermediate, and shelter care facility located at 555 McHenry Road in Wheeling, was fined $25,000 for failure to provide adequate staff to reposition a resident needing help moving in bed.

Alden Estates of Northmoor, a 198-bed skilled care facility located at 5831 North Northwest Highway in Chicago, was fined $25,000 for failure to protect a resident from sexual assault by an employee.

Aperion Care Bradley, a 120-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located at 650 North Kenzie in Bradley, was fined $25,000 for failure to assess and treat a pressure wound for a resident.

Aperion Care Jacksonville, a 113-bed skilled care facility located at 1021 North Church Street in Jacksonville, was fined $25,000 for failure to provide supervision and implement intervention for a resident in order to prevent multiple falls.

Bridge Care Suites, a 75-bed skilled care facility located at 3089 Old Jacksonville Road in Springfield, was cited with two separate “A” violations and fined a total of $50,000 for failure to assess pain immediately, administer physician-ordered paint medication, acquire medications from the pharmacy, acquire a controlled substance refill request from the physician, and implement non-pharmacological pain interventions, as well as ensure wounds were assessed, monitored, and treated according to the physician’s orders.

Carmi Manor Rehab, a 74-bed skilled care facility located at 615 W Webb Street in Carmi, was fined $25,000 for failure to prevent resident to resident abuse, provide protection from a resident with a history of sexually aggressive behavior, and provide evidence that allegations of abuse were thoroughly investigated.

Casey Health Care Center, a 69-bed skilled nursing facility located at 100 N.E. 15th in Casey, was fined $25,000 for failure to provide a safe environmental and supervision to prevent an accident.

Champaign Rehab Center, a 118-bed skilled care facility located at 1915 South Mattis Avenue in Champaign, was fined $25,000 for failure to assess and treat skin concerns.

Claridge Healthcare Center, a 231-bed skill and intermediate care facility located at 700 Jenkisson in Lake Bluff, was fined $25,000 for failure to properly assess a resident for elopement risk, supervise a resident at high risk of elopement, and ensure doors were alarmed and functioning.

Countryside Nursing and Rehab, a 197-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located at 1635 East 154th Street in Dolton, was fined $25,000 for failure to notify a resident’s physician of increased aggressive/delusional behaviors, monitor a resident after a psychotropic medication was discontinued, notify the psychiatrist after a resident to resident physical assault, ensure supervision was provided, and protect a resident at high risk for physical abuse.

Elmwood Nursing & Rehab Center, a 104-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located at 152 Wilma Drive in Maryville, was fined $25,000 for failure to assess, recognize, and notify the health care provider of a resident’s change in condition.

Franciscan Village, a 127-bed skilled nursing facility located at 1270 Franciscan Drive in Lemont, was fined $25,000 for failure to provide on going assessment and change the dressing for a patient with a known pressure ulcer.

Generations at McKinley Place (now called Prairie Creek Village), a 195-bed skilled care facility located at 2530 North Monroe in Decatur, was fined $25,000 for failure to complete daily skin checks, monitor and treat a pressure injury, implement pressure relieving interventions, assess the risk of skin breakdown, and transcribe a physician’s order for wound treatment and monitoring into the resident’s medical record.

Article continues after sponsor message

Generations at Peoria, a 144-bed skilled care facility located at 5600 North Glen Elm Drive in Peoria, was fined $25,000 for failure to ensure a resident was free from abuse and sexual assault.

Generations at Rock Island, a 117-bed skilled care facility located at 2545 24th Street in Rock Island, was fined $25,000 for failure to safely secure a wheelchair in a facility transport van, provide proper training to transport staff, and have a means of communicating in emergency situations.

H&J Vonderlieth Living Center, a 90-bed skilled care facility located at 1120 North Topper Drive in Mount Pulaski, was fined $25,000 for failure to accurately transcribe physician’s medication orders.

Hillcrest Retirement Village, a 144-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located at 1740 North Circuit Drive in Round Lake Beach, was fined $25,000 for failure to provide the necessary care and services for a resident at risk of choking after the resident had previously choked.

Integrity HC of Columbia, a 119-bed skilled care facility located at 253 Bradington Drive in Columbia, was fined $25,000 (as well as $2,200 for a “B” violation) for failure to timely identify, assess, and treat dermatitis wounds, assess for possible changes in condition, monitor vital signs and oxygen saturation levels, provide sliding scale insulin, prevent falls, and provide progressive interventions to prevent future falls.

Lexington Health Care Center-Lombard, a 224-bed skilled care facility located at 2100 South Finley Road in Lombard, was fined $25,000 for failure to ensure a resident was free from the use of side rails as a restraint, assess a resident for the need of side rails, and provide less restrictive interventions before using side rails.

Mado Healthcare Uptown, a 132-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located at 4621 North Racine Avenue in Chicago, was fined $25,000 for failure to prevent physical abuse.

Manor Court of Freeport, a 117-bed skilled care facility located at 2170 West Navajo Drive in Freeport, was fined $25,000 for failure to ensure a resident was given the correct medications.

Momence Meadows Nursing & Rehab, a 140-bed skilled care facility located at 500 South Walnut Street in Momence, was fined $25,000 for failure to notify the physician of critical lab values, and monitor and follow the physician’s order for medication.

Oregon Living & Rehab Center, a 104-bed skilled care facility located at 811 South 10th Street in Oregon, was fined $50,000 for two “A” violations for failure to ensure the safety of a resident during personal care, supervise residents with a history of falls, and administer medication correctly.

Parker Nursing and Rehab Center, a 102-bed skilled care facility located at 516 West French Street in Streator, was fined $25,000 for failure to ensure policies and procedures of abuse were followed; residents were free from physical, verbal, and mental abuse; residents were protected from further abuse during an investigation; and residents were safe pending a fingerprint-based check of a known identified offender.

Pittsfield Manor, an 89-bed skilled care facility located at 610 Lowry Street in Pittsfield, was fined $25,000 for failure to provide supervision to prevent a fall.

Seminary Manor, a 121-bed skilled care facility located at 2345 North Seminary Street in Galesburg, was fined $25,000 for a medication error.

Sharon Health Care Pines, a 116-bed intermediate care facility located at 3614 North Rochelle in Peoria, was fined $25,000 for failure to verify a resident’s advance directive and not performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

South Suburban Rehab Center, a 259-bed skilled care facility located at 190000 South Halsted Street in Homewood, was fined $25,000 for failure to have adequate staff for a resident requiring extensive staff assistance.

St. Patrick’s Residence, a 210-bed skilled, intermediate, and shelter care facility located at 1400 Brookdale Road in Naperville, was fined $25,000 for failure to monitor and supervise a cognitively impaired resident.

Symphony of Buffalo Grove, a 200-bed skilled care facility located at 150 North Weiland in Buffalo Grove, was fined $25,000 for failure to safely transfer a resident.

Warren Barr North Shore, a 215-bed skilled care facility located at 2773 Skokie Valley Road in Highland Park, was fined $50,000 for two “A” violations for failure to document tuberculosis skin testing, follow physician’s orders for post-operative amputation care, provide transportation for a surgery appointment, ensure supervision during mealtime for a resident with known unsafe eating behaviors.

More like this: