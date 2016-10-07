SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced the following type “AA” and “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act recorded during the third quarter of 2016. An “AA” violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident’s death. An “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result, or has resulted.

The Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators can be found on IDPH’s website and contains additional information about the violations.

July

Calumet City Terrace, a six-bed intermediate care facility for the developmental disabled located at 1380 River Drive, Calumet City, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $6,250 for failure to conduct a thorough investigation and quality assurance review for an unexpected death, and to ensure any needed corrective action is implemented following the review. The facility had a preconference hearing October 4, 2016.

Lydia Healthcare, a 412-bed intermediate care facility located at 13901 South Lydia, Robbins, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to identify, supervise, and monitor a resident who was outside during extreme high temperatures, resulting in the resident being hospitalized for heat stroke and acute respiratory failure. The facility waived its right to a hearing and paid $16,250.

Manorcare of Oak Lawn East, a 122-bed skilled care facility located at 9401 South Kostner Avenue, Oak Lawn, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to provide a resident with an ordered medication and failure to identify a resident receiving the wrong medication, resulting in the hospitalization of a resident. The facility is scheduled for a status conference on October 25, 2016.

Metropolis Health Care Center, a 101-bed skilled care facility located at 2299 Metropolis Street, Metropolis, has been cited with an “AA” violation and fined $50,000 for failure to notify the physician, guardian, and family of a change in the condition of a patient and to provide nursing services for that resident who later died, and failure to get a pharmacy consult for a drug interaction for another resident. The facility is scheduled for a status conference on October 19, 2016.

The Mosaic of Springfield, a 251-bed skilled care facility located at 555 West Carpenter, Springfield, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to assess and monitor a change in a resident’s condition resulting in hospitalization, as well as failure to assess fall risk and implement prevention measures. The facility waived its right to a hearing and paid $16,250.

Salem Village Nursing and Rehab, a 266-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located at 1314 Rowell Avenue, Joliet, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to implement individualized safety/fall prevention measures, to assess and evaluate the effectiveness of those prevention measures, and follow the plan of care, resulting in one resident falling and being taken to the hospital. The facility had a status conference on October 5, 2016.

Article continues after sponsor message

South Elgin Rehab & HHC, a 90-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located at 746 West Spring Street, Elgin, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to supervise a resident who choked while eating and died. The facility is scheduled for a status conference on October 11, 2016.

West Chicago Terrace NH, a 120-bed intermediate care facility located at 928 Joliet Road, West Chicago, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to prevent resident to resident sexual abuse. The facility waived its right to a hearing and paid $16,250.

August

Franklin Grove Living and Rehab, a 132-bed skilled care facility located at 502 North State Street, Franklin Grove, has been cited with an “AA” violation and fined $50,000 for failure to ensure proper working mechanical equipment was being used to appropriately lift residents, and failure to record the problem so it would not happen again. The failure resulted in a fall that contributed to a resident’s death. The facility had a prehearing conference on October 4, 2016.

Manor Court of Clinton, a 134-bed skilled care facility located at 1 Park Lane West, Clinton, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to safely transfer a resident resulting in a head injury. The facility is scheduled for a prehearing conference on October 19, 2016.

Paris Health Care Center, a 128-bed skilled care facility located at 1011 North Main Street, Paris, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to provide supervision for a resident who fell and suffered a fracture to the spine. The facility paid the $25,000 fine.

St. Paul’s Home, a 134-bed intermediate, skilled, and shelter care facility located at 1021 West E Street, Belleville, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to supervise a resident who fell and suffered a hip fracture. The facility is scheduled for a prehearing conference on October 18, 2016.

Warren Barr North Shore, a 215-bed skilled care facility located at 2773 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to provide cardio pulmonary resuscitation for a resident who had indicated it was to be performed. The facility is scheduled for a status conference on November 1, 2016.

September

Cahokia Nursing and Rehab Center, a 150-bed skilled care facility located at 2 Annable Court, Cahokia, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to follow its fire evacuation policy and ensure that all personnel were adequately trained, resulting in 14 residents being taken to the hospital. The facility is scheduled for a prehearing on October 19, 2016.

Way-Fair Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 104-bed skilled care facility located at 305 Northwest 11th Street, Fairfield, has been cited with an “AA” violation and fined $50,000 for failure to report a change in a condition for two residents requiring tube feeding, leading to aspiration. The facility is scheduled for a prehearing on November 2, 2016.

More like this: