Nursing Exemplar Award Ceremony Held During National Nurses Week At HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
O’FALLON — In honor of National Nurses Week, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital hosted a Nursing Exemplar Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, May 11. Hospital colleagues and medical staff members were asked to submit nominations in seven categories. Below is the list of winners honored during the ceremony:
Nurse Leader of the Year
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Kacey Frederking, RN
Intensive Care Unit
Charge Nurse of the Year
Julie Bryant, RN
Intensive Care Unit
Preceptor of the Year
Nicole Howard, RN
Medical Surgery
Rookie of the Year
Matt James, RN
Telemetry
Educator of the Year
Lleyna Gorka, RN
Staff Education
Partner in Nursing
Tyler Hendrix, CNA
Medical Surgery
Excellence in Nursing
Angela Capps, RN - ED
Shelby Gray, RN - Medical Surgery
Michelle Mehring, RN - Division Float Pool
Mathew Ostendorf, RN - Division Float Pool
Amanda Warwick, RN - Surgical Services
“Nurses here at St. Elizabeth’s have had a special impact on our community and continue to do so, through this pandemic. National Nurses and Hospital Week is an opportunity to celebrate our dedicated nurses and all colleagues for the care and respect they show each other and our patients,” said Regina Peterson, chief nursing officer of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. “To be nominated by your peers speaks volumes about the dedication, competence and care shown by each of these honorees and I am proud to have them be part of our St. Elizabeth’s family.”
Please join HSHS and St. Elizabeth’s administration in thanking these health care professionals for their dedication, compassion and commitment to excellence. For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit www.hospitalsisters.org. To apply for a position at St. Elizabeth’s, visit www.careers.hshs.org.
More like this: