O’FALLON — In honor of National Nurses Week, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital hosted a Nursing Exemplar Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, May 11. Hospital colleagues and medical staff members were asked to submit nominations in seven categories. Below is the list of winners honored during the ceremony:

Nurse Leader of the Year

Kacey Frederking, RN

Intensive Care Unit

Charge Nurse of the Year

Julie Bryant, RN

Intensive Care Unit

Preceptor of the Year

Nicole Howard, RN

Medical Surgery

Rookie of the Year

Matt James, RN

Telemetry

Educator of the Year

Lleyna Gorka, RN

Staff Education

Partner in Nursing

Tyler Hendrix, CNA

Medical Surgery

Excellence in Nursing

Angela Capps, RN - ED

Shelby Gray, RN - Medical Surgery

Michelle Mehring, RN - Division Float Pool

Mathew Ostendorf, RN - Division Float Pool

Amanda Warwick, RN - Surgical Services

“Nurses here at St. Elizabeth’s have had a special impact on our community and continue to do so, through this pandemic. National Nurses and Hospital Week is an opportunity to celebrate our dedicated nurses and all colleagues for the care and respect they show each other and our patients,” said Regina Peterson, chief nursing officer of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. “To be nominated by your peers speaks volumes about the dedication, competence and care shown by each of these honorees and I am proud to have them be part of our St. Elizabeth’s family.”

Please join HSHS and St. Elizabeth’s administration in thanking these health care professionals for their dedication, compassion and commitment to excellence. For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit www.hospitalsisters.org. To apply for a position at St. Elizabeth’s, visit www.careers.hshs.org.

