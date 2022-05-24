O’FALLON — In honor of National Nurses Week, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital hosted a Nursing Exemplar Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, May 11. Hospital colleagues and medical staff members were asked to submit nominations in seven categories. Below is the list of winners honored during the ceremony:

Nurse Leader of the Year

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Kacey Frederking, RN

Intensive Care Unit

Charge Nurse of the Year

Julie Bryant, RN

Intensive Care Unit

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Regina Peterson, DNP, RN, (left) awarded Julie Bryant, RN from the intensive care unit, the Nursing Exemplar Award for Charge Nurse of the Year.

Preceptor of the Year

Nicole Howard, RN

Medical Surgery

Rookie of the Year

Matt James, RN

Telemetry

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Regina Peterson, DNP, RN, (right) awarded Matt James, RN, from the intensive care unit, the Nursing Exemplar Award for Charge Nurse of the Year.

Article continues after sponsor message

Educator of the Year

Lleyna Gorka, RN

Staff Education

Lleyna Gorka, RN (center), received HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s Nursing Exemplar Award for Educator of the Year from Chief Nursing Officer Regina Peterson, DNP, RN (left) and Julie Gordon, MSN, RN, CCRN-K, nurse manager over education.

Partner in Nursing

Tyler Hendrix, CNA

Medical Surgery

Excellence in Nursing

Angela Capps, RN - ED

Shelby Gray, RN - Medical Surgery

Michelle Mehring, RN - Division Float Pool

Mathew Ostendorf, RN - Division Float Pool

Amanda Warwick, RN - Surgical Services

“Nurses here at St. Elizabeth’s have had a special impact on our community and continue to do so, through this pandemic. National Nurses and Hospital Week is an opportunity to celebrate our dedicated nurses and all colleagues for the care and respect they show each other and our patients,” said Regina Peterson, chief nursing officer of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. “To be nominated by your peers speaks volumes about the dedication, competence and care shown by each of these honorees and I am proud to have them be part of our St. Elizabeth’s family.”

Please join HSHS and St. Elizabeth’s administration in thanking these health care professionals for their dedication, compassion and commitment to excellence. For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit www.hospitalsisters.org. To apply for a position at St. Elizabeth’s, visit www.careers.hshs.org.

More like this:

State of Illinois approves HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital Plans for New Surgical Treatment Center and Medical Office
Mar 19, 2025
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Welcomed Students From Across Southern Illinois for Healthcare Bootcamp
Jan 6, 2025
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital In O'Fallon Recaps Year Of Quality Recognitions
Jan 30, 2025
HSHS Names Southern Illinois Market Chief Medical Officer
Feb 6, 2025
Help HSHS Home Care Collect Food Items for Local Food Pantries and Programs in Southern Illinois
Feb 19, 2025

 