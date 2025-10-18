MARYVILLE – Eva Baumann, RN, of Anderson Hospital was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

The nomination submitted read:

“When Eva walked into my husbands room she asked all the same questions that every nurse asks but she heard the anxiety in my husband's voice. She talked to him about how important it was for him to have an MRI. He becomes so very claustrophobic in a closed MRI machine that he was telling Eva that I could drive him to Mercy South because they have an open MRI machine. Eva went along with him and let him know that that was an option but that time was an essence. He needed it done asap. She explained how drugs such as Valium could help to relax him. And, he agreed to try. Thank God she did. We found out that Ray did have a stroke.

"When we found out the results, Eva pointed out all the positives in the report. She won over our trust. We shared life events with each other and knew that we met a person whom will be dear to us always. Eva brought the discharge papers and explained all the importance of them. She made sure we understood them and reassured us that if we had any questions that we could call 24/7. We were only at Anderson Hospital a couple days but when we left we felt so close to Eva. The day after Ray was discharged, we returned to Anderson to get Rays records. He wanted to see Eva and thank her for all she had done for him. Unfortunately for him, she had the day off. But, Eva, he will be back to thank you for being such a wonderful care giver! Thank you, Eva.”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, Doctor of Humane Letters (h.c) and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, "When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Anderson Hospitalare called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

