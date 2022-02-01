CHICAGO – Final federal numbers show that a total of 323,427 Illinoisans selected health plans on the ACA (Affordable Care Act) Health Insurance Marketplace during the Open Enrollment Period and 12,938 selected their plans during the last month of enrollment. The Biden-Harris Administration extended the deadline from December 15, 2021 to January 15, 2022, allowing consumers additional time to purchase ACA Marketplace plans.*

Even without including the additional 30-day extension, a comparison to last year’s Open Enrollment Period reveals an increase of 19,274 sign-ups in Illinois. **

IDOI Acting Director Dana Popish Severinghaus saidIllinoisans were also encouraged by the reduced health insurance premiums available under the American Rescue Plan.

“Our ad campaign and outreach promoted the benefits of buying quality health insurance on the ACA Marketplace, made even more affordable with the ARP,” said Popish Severinghaus. “We worked hard to get the word out about the extended deadline and the additional tax credits for qualifying consumers who bought health plans directly through the ACA Marketplace.”

According to federal CMS data, 14.5 million Americans enrolled in coverage during Open Enrollment. Also, HealthCare.gov consumers had a 23% decrease in their average monthly premium (compared to last year’s open enrollment period which ended before the American Rescue Plan).***

Although Open Enrollment has ended, Illinoisans may still be eligible for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for certain qualifying life events, including losing health coverage, moving, getting married, having a baby, or adopting a child. Visit getcoveredillinois.com

for more information about an SEP for the ACA Marketplace, and to get free enrollment assistance.

Get Covered Illinois (GCI), a division of the Illinois Department of Insurance, is the official health marketplace or "exchange" for Illinois consumers to purchase quality, affordable health insurance, facilitated by the federal government through the ACA Marketplace.

* OE extended deadline (November 1, 2021 – January 15, 2022)

** OE time period (November 1st – December 15th )

*** Marketplace 2022 Open Enrollment Period Report: Final National Snapshot

For more information on the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace and the American Rescue Plan, visit: www.getcoveredillinois.gov

