Recognition program applications due August 1st

SPRINGFIELD – The Serve Illinois Commission is pleased to announce it is now accepting applications for the Governor’s Hometown Awards program. The program gives formal recognition to those who contributed to their community’s quality of life through projects that have strong volunteer support, meet a need, and make a definitive impact.

Serve Illinois, the Governor’s Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service, is excited to be able to tie the Governor’s Hometown Awards to its mission to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the state. Adding the Governor’s Hometown Awards, which recognizes community projects, to Serve Illinois’ existing Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards, which recognizes individual volunteer efforts, will only strengthen volunteer recognition throughout Illinois.

Interested townships, villages, cities, and counties can apply now through August 1, 2017 for projects that use volunteers in their communities for the period of January 1, 2014 through December 31, 2016. For additional information regarding program criteria and the application process, please visit www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40-member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bipartisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the State.

