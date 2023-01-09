November & December Midwest Members Credit Union Eagles Of The Month
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
BETHALTO - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. Two Seniors (1 female student and 1 male student) that were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500.00 “Eagles of the Year” scholarship each at the end of the school year.
November’s Eagles of the Month winners:
Math - Kaydence Hibbs
Fine Arts - Claire Shaw
Social Studies - Autumn Bowman
PE/Health - Mason Fries
Choir - Carter Bloodworth
Band - Dylan Moore
Science - Alexis Collins
English - Elijah Gruen
C.T.E. - Kaitlynn Niemeyer
Teacher of the Month winner:
Social Studies - Charles Baldwin
December’s Eagles of the Month winners:
Math - Autumn Bowman
Fine Arts - Laila Earney
Social Studies - Abigail Clowers
PE/Health - Noah Petersen
Choir - Joshua McCune
Band - Carter Bloodworth
Science - Jocelyn Combes
English - Charlies Sasek
C.T.E. - Rachel Harms
Teacher of the Month winner:
Special Education - Krystal Giltner
Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial “Eagles of the Month” and the “Teacher of the Month!” We all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors!
Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for 87 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.
More like this: