BETHALTO - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. Two Seniors (1 female student and 1 male student) that were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500.00 “Eagles of the Year” scholarship each at the end of the school year.

November’s Eagles of the Month winners:

  • Math - Kaydence Hibbs

  • Fine Arts - Claire Shaw

  • Social Studies - Autumn Bowman

  • PE/Health - Mason Fries

  • Choir - Carter Bloodworth

  • Band - Dylan Moore

  • Science - Alexis Collins

  • English - Elijah Gruen

  • C.T.E. - Kaitlynn Niemeyer

Teacher of the Month winner:

Social Studies - Charles Baldwin

December’s Eagles of the Month winners:

  • Math - Autumn Bowman

  • Fine Arts - Laila Earney

  • Social Studies - Abigail Clowers

  • PE/Health - Noah Petersen

  • Choir - Joshua McCune

  • Band - Carter Bloodworth

  • Science - Jocelyn Combes

  • English - Charlies Sasek

  • C.T.E. - Rachel Harms

Teacher of the Month winner:

Special Education - Krystal Giltner

Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial “Eagles of the Month” and the “Teacher of the Month!” We all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors!

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for 87 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.

