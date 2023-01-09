November & December Midwest Members Credit Union Eagles Of The Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BETHALTO - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. Two Seniors (1 female student and 1 male student) that were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500.00 “Eagles of the Year” scholarship each at the end of the school year. November’s Eagles of the Month winners: Math - Kaydence Hibbs

Fine Arts - Claire Shaw

Social Studies - Autumn Bowman

PE/Health - Mason Fries

Choir - Carter Bloodworth

Band - Dylan Moore

Science - Alexis Collins

English - Elijah Gruen

C.T.E. - Kaitlynn Niemeyer Teacher of the Month winner: Social Studies - Charles Baldwin December's Eagles of the Month winners: Math - Autumn Bowman

Fine Arts - Laila Earney

Social Studies - Abigail Clowers

PE/Health - Noah Petersen

Choir - Joshua McCune

Band - Carter Bloodworth

Science - Jocelyn Combes

English - Charlies Sasek

C.T.E. - Rachel Harms Teacher of the Month winner: Special Education - Krystal Giltner Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial "Eagles of the Month" and the "Teacher of the Month!" We all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors! Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for 87 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.