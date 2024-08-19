EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Commander Nick Novacich was honored Tuesday for his service to the Cross-River Crime Task Force, and Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was appointed as the new commander of the task force. The ceremony, held in Edwardsville, saw State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Sheriff Jeff Connor present a plaque to Novacich for his service.

Novacich, who also serves as Granite City Police Chief, was appointed commander of the task force in 2022. During his tenure, the task force made significant strides in public safety. “Commander Novacich has led the Cross-River Crime Task Force with honor and distinction, and has helped to shape it into a dynamic unit that is having a positive impact,” Haine said. “The citizens of Madison County thank him for his service and commitment.”

Connor, the task force’s first commander, praised Novacich’s leadership. “Under the leadership of Nick Novacich, this task force has continued to fulfill its mission of addressing public-safety problems by conducting precision operations — utilizing a team of elite officers and the latest technological advances in law enforcement. The Cross-River Crime Task Force has achieved impressive results under his command,” Connor said.

Under Novacich’s leadership, the task force accomplished the following:

- 11 deployments involving more than 200 law enforcement officials from local, state, and federal agencies.

- Deployments covered key areas including Bethalto, Alton, Wood River, East Alton, Pontoon Beach, Granite City, Collinsville, State Park, Madison, and Venice.

- More than 1,000 traffic stops conducted as part of efforts to uphold the law and protect residents.

- Approximately 60 illegally-possessed firearms recovered.

- Seizure of substantial quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin.

- Received a prestigious Unit Award from the Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission and Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association in recognition of the task force's efforts in reducing crime and promoting public safety.

Novacich credited the task force’s team members for their unwavering commitment. “Over the past two years, we have been unwavering in our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities,” Novacich said. “The team’s mission is far from over, but together, with the continued support of our legal partners and the unwavering dedication of our officers, we will continue to protect and serve our communities with honor and resolve. Thank you to all who participated and worked diligently to preserve the safety of our community.”

Pulido, who was appointed Chief Deputy at the Sheriff’s Office in 2022 after more than 22 years at the Alton Police Department, expressed his vision for the task force. “We will continue to be visible in our county, adapting to investigating new crime trends, while using innovative tools to combat criminal behavior,” Pulido said. “We are committed to a long-term investment to protect people in Madison County.”

Connor expressed confidence in Pulido’s leadership. “I’m confident that Marcos Pulido’s leadership experience will allow the Cross-River Crime Task Force to continue to improve community safety in our county,” Connor said.

The Cross-River Crime Task Force, comprised of officers from federal, state, county, and local agencies, uses targeted deployments and leading-edge technology such as Automated License Plate Readers to reduce the flow of crime into Madison County. It is governed by the Sheriff, State’s Attorney, and a committee of leaders from local law enforcement agencies.