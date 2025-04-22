GODFREY - Godfrey officials are advising residents in advance of an upcoming stormwater management project by the Village Public Works Department that will briefly close a portion of Bethany Lane to replace/upgrade a stormwater drainage culvert.

On Thursday, April 24, 2025 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bethany Lane will be closed between King Oaks Dr. and Mars Drive to replace/upgrade a stormwater drainage culvert.

The detour for West bound traffic on Bethany will be to exit on to Mars Drive to Mercury Drive to N. Humbert.

Article continues after sponsor message

The detour route for traffic heading East on Bethany Lane going past King Oaks Drive will need to stay north bound on N. Humbert past Bethany Lane then turn on Mercury Drive then go to Mars Drive (to get back on Bethany Lane) for east bound traffic.

Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator, Chris Sichra informs that local first responder agencies and mutual aid partners (Fire, Police, EMS), as well as local bus companies and MCT, have already been notified of the upcoming closure so that they can adjust their response routes accordingly. Residents and motorists should also pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the temporary shutdown.

(See map above for closure details).

For any community questions or concerns regarding the closure, please contact the Godfrey Public Works Department at (618) 466-3133.

More like this: