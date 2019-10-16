ALTON, IL -- If your brain is packed with a lot of otherwise useless information – and if you have a few friends with similar skills -- Alton Memorial Hospital is looking for your help.

AMH is holding a trivia night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey. All proceeds from the fun-filled evening will benefit the Vera Bock Diabetes Fund. The fund, administered through the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation, provides resources and education for people in the River Bend living with diabetes.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Admission to the trivia night is $20 per person for tables of up to eight people. To reserve your space or for more information, call 618-463-7526. Checks should be made payable to the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation.

The evening will include 10 rounds of trivia, a cash bar, food available for purchase (you are also welcome to bring your own food), raffle baskets, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Doors open at 6 p.m.

More like this:

Raise a Glass for Rivers: Trivia Night Benefiting NGRREC
Mar 11, 2025
Ed/Glen JSC International Women’s Trivia Night: Celebrating Women’s Achievements and Empowerment
Mar 3, 2025
Riverbend Rotary Sponsors March 29 Trivia Night
Feb 19, 2025
From Fish Fries to Man Caves: Your Weekend Go-Guide is Packed
Mar 26, 2025
Speakeasy Swing Dance, Live Music, and Owl Insights: Your Weekend Go-Guide
Feb 19, 2025

 