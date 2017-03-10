WOOD RIVER - Wood River Deputy Chief Dan Bunt said nothing was lost following a ransomware attack on the department's server earlier this week.

Bunt said a computer within the department was afflicted with the ransomware, which locks a computer until a sort of payment is sent and received, sometime on the evening of Sunday, March 5, 2017. By Monday, March 6, Bunt said Ace-Tech and the department's IT officer, Sgt. Joe Harris, worked to isolate the ransomware to one area while rebooting and cleaning the department's server.

"We're back up and running," Bunt said Friday morning. "I don't even know where it came from, things like these usually come from overseas."

Once the demand for the ransom was given to officers, Bunt said no one opened it, which greatly assisted the cleanup of the system. Bunt said the department also was able to restore any and all lost data from an offsite server.

"We didn't lose anything, and they don't have anything," Bunt assured.

A similar incident occurred in the Roxana Police Department last month.

