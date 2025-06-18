Troy Green: Gumbo 2 Geaux, Music, and More!

ALTON - Gumbo 2 Geaux has grown exponentially over the past three years, and co-owner Troy Green couldn’t be more excited about the restaurant’s future.

Green explained that he and his wife, Kyndra, moved to Alton from Louisiana in 2016. They opened Gumbo 2 Geaux as a way to pay homage to their Cajun roots. Located at 1818 Washington Avenue in Alton, the restaurant has become the go-to spot for Cajun food in the Riverbend region.

“Since we’ve been here, it’s been nothing but blessings,” Green said. “We got our restaurant going after a lot of trial and error. We’re coming up on three years here in October.”

Gumbo 2 Geaux has their normal menu as well as “crazy, kooky specials” that draw in new customers every day, Green said. You can check their official Facebook page for these daily specials.

In addition to their takeout and pick-up options, the restaurant offers delivery, and they are building up their catering business as well. Green said they are booking weddings, corporate events and more, with up to 250–300 people at their biggest events so far.

He encourages people to contact them about catering as soon as possible, as they’re already booking for 2026. For example, Mardi Gras is the busiest time of year for Gumbo 2 Geaux, with many people already securing their orders for next year.

“Mardi Gras season is a big one for us,” he said. “We’re one of the top restaurants for Cajun food in the area. People have already got their king cake orders in for next year. So if you’re thinking about that, I would suggest you go ahead and get your order in now and get booked, because slots are filling up pretty fast. We like to take as much as we can, but we’ve got to be reasonable.”

He noted that in addition to the “authentic Cajun food” — gumbo, jambalaya, red beans and rice, po’boys and more — that they sell every day, the restaurant is open to experimenting with their customers. As a chef, Green enjoys trying new recipes and finding out what works.

“If you have an idea, we’re open to ideas,” he said. “We’re chefs and we can make it happen, as long as it’s well within reason and you give us a good idea of what you would like.”

As the restaurant grows, the Green family is proud of the legacy they’re creating in Alton. Green noted that he has never owned a restaurant before, and he is pleased that Gumbo 2 Geaux has resonated with so many people across the region.

He hopes to continue growing. The family loves sharing their food with community members and they look forward to welcoming new and familiar faces to the restaurant for another three years.

“This was our first business,” he added. “We’ve never jumped in this industry before. We’ve served and we’ve worked management positions, but we’ve never been the owners, so we had to take our time to make sure we got everything right, make sure our recipes are right, and make sure we’re consistently doing what we say we do. And now that we feel very comfortable delivering this product, we say come on. Bring it on.”

For more information about Gumbo 2 Geaux, including how to order, visit their official Facebook page or call them at (618) 208-7048. Their summer hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

