CHICAGO – Illinois has faced an alarming surge in hate and extremism, following national trends. Hate crimes have skyrocketed 125% statewide since 2021, with bias based on race, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity driving over 95% of incidents. Now, the Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) and Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes (CDHC) urgently call on all residents to report acts of hate through the Help Stop Hate initiative—a safe, confidential service that provides support and resources.

“At this moment in time, when some are influencing or condoning hateful violence and rhetoric, we are encouraging Illinoisans to take action by reporting all acts of hate,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Help Stop Hate not only empowers impacted individuals to break the cycle of silence and seek specialized support, but it also helps us foster a safer, more inclusive Illinois.”

“The surge in vitriol, violence and hate-fueled acts in Illinois is truly distressing. It’s incumbent upon every Illinoisan to make it clear: hate has no home in Illinois,” said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. “Help Stop Hate is a vital tool to empower our communities by encouraging people to speak up, report what they see, and stand together against intolerance in all its forms.”

Since its launch, Help Stop Hate has emerged as a vital lifeline for survivors, offering immediate relief through anonymous reporting, trauma-informed care, and connections to services—such as legal aid—to fill gaps where traditional systems fall short. The service is a statewide priority that supports targeted individuals while informing new policies for confronting hate. Still, the state faces significant challenges with underreported acts of hate, which limits the ability to prevent and respond to hate effectively. Progress hinges on support from every Illinoisan.

To further drive awareness and action, IDHR and CDHC have launched a statewide, multilingual advertising campaign. IDHR and CDHC are also partnering with local organizations and municipalities across Illinois to help stop hate. These partners include the City of Moline, the City of Urbana, the City of Champaign, and Not in Our Town Bloomington-Normal.

“Illinois stands firm in its promise to uphold dignity and respect for all,” said IDHR Director Jim Bennett. “When our communities are affected by hate, we respond with action. Help Stop Hate empowers individuals to heal and reclaim their safety.”

Acts of hate are defined as those that target people based on their actual or perceived race, creed, color, religion, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, citizenship, immigration status, or national origin. Hate incidents are categorized into hate crimes, bias-motivated civil rights violations, and hateful, but legal expressions.

“Hate of any kind causes real harm, not only to the individual who has been targeted, but to entire communities,” said CDHC Executive Director Elana Kahn. “And bigotry never sticks to one community; when it becomes acceptable to target people because of who they are, none of us are safe. Reporting is an important first step, to help get support and influence real change for a better Illinois.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Help Stop Hate allows Illinoisans to report acts of hate safely and anonymously, with no affiliation to law enforcement or immigration authorities. Personal information will only be shared with law enforcement if legally required and will never be shared with immigration agencies.

Illinoisans can report online to Help Stop Hate anytime in seven languages: English, Spanish, Polish, Mandarin, Tagalog, Arabic or Hindi. The phone line is open between noon and 9 p.m. CT, Monday to Friday, to English and Spanish speakers. Additional translation services are arranged as needed. Online and helpline specialists are equipped to provide resources and referrals to social service agencies for support with physical and mental health, trauma-informed care, advocacy, and more.

Victims or witnesses can report acts of hate online anytime at ILStopHate.org or over the phone at 877-458-HATE (4283) between noon – 9 p.m. CT weekdays.

About the Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR)

The Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) enforces the Illinois Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in connection with employment opportunities, housing and real estate transactions, access to financial credit, and the availability of public services and public accommodations, including educational institutions. Any Illinoisan who believes they have been a victim of discrimination can file a complaint with IDHR within 2 years of the date of the incident or within one year of a housing violation. To file a complaint with IDHR, call (877) 236-7703 or 7-1-1 for *TTY users or visit dhr.illinois.gov/filing-a-charge.

To learn more, download our media kit and follow IDHR on Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, Bluesky, and LinkedIn.

About the Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes (CDHC)

The Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes (CDHC) is a Governor-appointed advisory commission that establishes Illinois as a leader and innovator among states. The mission of the CDHC is to identify and uproot sources of discrimination and bias at the source, while assisting in the development of resources, training, and information that allow for a swift and efficient response to hate-motivated crimes and incidents.

To learn more, visit cdhc.illinois.gov or follow CDHC on Facebook, X/Twitter, and Instagram.

More like this: