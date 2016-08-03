EDWARDSVILLE – Bradley D. Northway, 35, of Alton, has been charged with both indecent solicitation of a child and grooming.

Northway is a former Alton animal control officer.

The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 4, 2016, and it involved a 13-year-old female.

The charges read as follows:

COUNT 1: INDECENT SOLICITATION OF A CHILD (Class 3) in that said defendant, who is 17 years of age or over, with the intent that the offense of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse be committed, knowingly discussed, by means of electronic or digital communication, to perform an act of sexual conduct or sexual penetration with M.S. (female), a minor, in that said defendant requested M.S. to have sexual intercourse with him, in violation of 720 ILCS 5/11-6 (a-5), and against the peace and dignity of the said People of the State of Illinois.

COUNT 2: GROOMING (Class 4) in that said defendant knowingly used a device capable of electronic data storage or transmission to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice, or attempt to seduce, lure, or entice, a child to otherwise engage in any unlawful sexual conduct with a child, in that said defendant requested that M.S. (female) to send him nude photographs and have sexual intercourse with him, in violation of 720 ILCS 5/11-25, and against the peace and dignity of the said People of the State of Illinois.

Northway’s bail was set at $50,000.

