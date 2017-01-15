Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Log in|Sign Up

Northern Illinois wins key matches down stretch to top SIUE wrestlers 18-16

January 15, 2017 9:27 AM
Listen to the story

Karsten Van VelsorSPRINGFIELD – Northern Illinois won key matches down the stretch Saturday and topped SIUE 18-16 at the Prairie Capital Convention Center.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

SIUE dropped to 1-8 overall while Northern Illinois improved to 4-4.

"We definitely have some bright spots and continue to get better as a team," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates.

Freddie Rodriguez and John Muldoon helped get the Cougars on the scoreboard early with back-to-back wins.

Rodriguez, a 125-pounder, bested Northern Illinois' Kirk Johansen 14-4. John Muldoon added a 5-3 victory over Alijah Jeffrey at 133 pounds.

SIUE's Karsten Van Velsor provided the biggest score of the day with a pin over Caden McWhiter in 4:51 at 157 pounds. Jake McKiernan added his 18th victory of the season, 7-0 win over Caleb Gossett at heavyweight.

Four of SIUE's losses were by three points or less and all six were by six points or less.

"Those close ones hurt," said Spates. "We have to find a way to win those."

Spates said the continued improvement health-wise has been a booster for the Cougars with Muldoon back in the lineup and John Fahy showing signs of wrestling better. Fahy dropped his matched in overtime 4-2 to Zack Velasquez.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE returns to Southern Conference action next weekend with Chattanooga Saturday and Davidson Sunday. Both matches will be held at the Vadalabene Center.

Northern Illinois 18 SIUE 16

125 Freddie Rodriguez (SIUE) over Kirk Johansen (Northern Illinois) (MD 14-4)

 133 John Muldoon (SIUE) over Alijah Jeffery (Northern Illinois) (Dec 5-3)

 141 Zack Velasquez (Northern Illinois) over Trevor Feagans (SIUE) (Dec 9-3)

 149 Steve Bleise (Northern Illinois) over John Fahy (SIUE) (SV-1 4-2)

 157 Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE) over Caden McWhirter (Northern Illinois) (Fall 4:51)

 165 Shaun`Qae McMurtry (Northern Illinois) over Clayton Bass (SIUE) (Dec 4-0)

 174 Trace Engelkes (Northern Illinois) over Jake Residori (SIUE) (Dec 3-1)

 184 Bryce Gorman (Northern Illinois) over Jake Godinez (SIUE) (Dec 3-0)

 197 Shawn Scott (Northern Illinois) over Jake Tindle (SIUE) (Dec 4-1)

 285 Jake McKiernan (SIUE) over Caleb Gossett (Northern Illinois) (Dec 7-0)

More like this:

Father McGivney Grad Daniel Gierer Has Five Hits, Propels Cougars To 14-12 Win Over ISU
Mar 19, 2025
Northern Illinois Completes Series Sweep Of Baseball Over SIUE, Tuesday Game Cancelled
Mar 3, 2025
Area Wrestlers Advance Through Wrestleback Rounds At IHSA State Individual Wrestling Tournament
Feb 21, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025
Feb 21, 2025
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, Play It Again Sports Scoreboard
Dec 19, 2024

 

Print Version Submit a Sports Tip

watch live →
Live Now
Our Daily Show! Ft. Jeremy Housewright, TNI, and More!

Trending
Join our mailing list Subscribe to our Daily Update
Contact
200 W. Third Street | Alton, IL 62002
Suite 200
618.465.9850
Home  |   Advertise With Us  |   Job Opportunities  |   Our Partners  |   Web Design Services  |   Contact US  |   Site Map   |  RSS Feeds  |  Email   |  Privacy Policy   |  Fulfillment Policy

Metro East Star | Edglen Today

© Copyright 2005-2025 Intellisoft Development Corporation. All rights reserved.
Serving the areas of Alton, Godfrey, East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, Edwardsville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Bethalto, Grafton, Granite City,
Hartford, Highland, Troy, Fairview Heights, Belleville and the surrounding cities.