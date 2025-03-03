EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball dropped a pair of seven-inning games to Northern Illinois Sunday, falling 13-4 in game one and 5-3 in game two.

The Cougars have dropped eight straight and fell to 2-9. Northern Illinois swept the four-game series and improved to 6-4.

The Huskies scored five times in the first in game one and never looked back. SIUE scored single runs in the first and second innings, but Northern Illinois scored twice in the second, twice in the fourth and then four times in the fifth to go up 13-2.

Josh Heyder hit his first home runs in a Cougar uniform in the sixth, a two-run shot, for the 13-4 final. Heyder was 1-3 with the two RBIs.

Garrett Helsel (0-1) allowed all five runs in the first inning in his first start this season.

NIU starter Max Vaisvila (2-1) went the distance and struck out eight hitters.

The Cougars got out to a quick start in the late game. Kyle Ratliff hit his first home run of the season in the second inning. Chase Bloomer picked up an RBI-triple and Michael Siemer added a run-scoring groundout in the third inning to give SIUE a 3-0 lead.

The Huskies came back with a four-run fourth inning against SIUE reliever Kyle Athmer (0-1). They added a run in the seventh thanks to a solo home run by Andrew Smart.

The home run was the lone blemish on an otherwise brilliant outing by SIUE right-hander Liam McKillop. He threw three innings, striking out seven of the 10 hitters he faced.

Ratliff finished 2-3 with the home run. Daniel Gierer had two hits in the second game for the Cougars. Bloomer was 1-3.

The Cougars travel to SIU Carbondale for a 3:00 game against the Salukis.

Cougars-Salukis Baseball Postponed Tuesday in Carbondale

SIUE baseball's game at SIU Carbondale, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon has been postponed due to weather concerns.

The two teams will look for a makeup date for the contest.

The Cougars travel to Omaha for a weekend series with the Mavs beginning Friday at Tal Anderson Field.

