VIRDEN – North Mac High School will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 231 W. Fortune St., inside the ImpactLife Donor Bus.

What: North Mac High School Community Blood Drive

When: Wednesday, May 7th, 8:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Can’t make it to the Blood Drive? Stop by our ImpactLife Springfield Donor Center at 1999 Wabash Ave. to donate & credit North Mac High School on the Sign In Sheets!

Where: ImpactLife Donor Bus, 231 W. Fortune St., Virden, IL

Article continues after sponsor message

Appointments: To donate, please contact Tina Leonard at (217) 965-4127 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 60085 to locate the drive. Appointments are requested. You may also call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 to schedule. 2801 S. 10th St. | Springfield, Ill. | (217) 753-1530

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 3/12/25 are eligible to give at this drive.

About Blood Donation: Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

About ImpactLife: ImpactLife is a nonprofit community organization providing blood products and services to more than 100 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as researchers and resource sharing partners across the country. For more information on blood inventories, donor promotions, and more, see www.bloodcenter.org and find us @impactlifeblood on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, TikTok, X and YouTube.

All successful donors will receive an ImpactLife Reward of their choice – egift card, charitable “give back” donation or bonus points to use in our Rewards Store.

More like this: