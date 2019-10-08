NORTH GREENE 19 CALHOUN 14

WHITE HALL - North Greene has had a remarkable football turnaround this season under head coach Donnie Allen.

Article continues after sponsor message

The North Greene Spartans outlasted the Calhoun Warriors to improve to 4-2 (3-1). Dalton Mitchell was 8-for-11 passing with 223 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 28 yards on seven carries and scored one touchdown.

Wide receiver Taylor Gaige caught four passes for 115 yards and hauled in a touchdown reception. Jacob Suttles added another touchdown catch with 92 yards on two receptions. Brady Brown finished with 88 rushing yards on 17 carries. Brown also led the Spartans with 25 tackles, and Tyler Goodall added 21. Calhoun sophomore Sage White rushed for 100 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns.

Quarterback, Corey Nelson threw for 100 yards and was intercepted twice. Stone Zirkelbach finished with 54 receiving yards, and Brody Castleton tallied 45 yards. Both caught two passes each. Castleton led the Warriors with nine tackles. White and Cale Burris each recorded six tackles. Calhoun fell to 1-5 (1-3).

More like this: