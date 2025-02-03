Coach Nicholas Mellenthin.WHITE HALL - The North Greene Athletic Department has announced the hiring of Nicholas Mellenthin as the new head coach of the Spartan football program. Mellenthin, a graduate of Bunker Hill High School, brings a wealth of coaching experience to the position.

Mellenthin began his coaching career at Bunker Hill in 2011, where he laid the foundation for his future roles. He has since served as an assistant coach at Staunton and Edwardsville, taking on responsibilities as the junior varsity offensive coordinator and the varsity running backs coach.

Most recently, he spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Casey Westfield, where he contributed to the team's impressive record of 19-4.

The North Greene Athletic Director Anthony Willeford expressed enthusiasm about Mellenthin's appointment, and said, "We are excited for the addition of Coach Mellenthin, and look forward to the impact he will make for our football program and the contributions he can provide for our North Greene student-athletes."

Mellenthin's hiring marks a new chapter for the Spartan football program as it prepares for the upcoming season.

