FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Fairview Heights City Officials joined representatives from various organizations for the North Bend Senior Residences Groundbreaking Ceremony, marking a significant step toward providing affordable housing for seniors in the area.

The event, held at 301 Monticello Place in Fairview Heights, brought together city officials and representatives from New Life Community Development Corp, AHDVS LLC, Carlson Nationwide Construction, Illinois Housing Development Authority, US Bank, IFF, and the St. Clair Housing Authority. The new community aims to address the increasing need for senior housing in Fairview Heights.

Geoffrey V. Dudley Sr., Ph.D., D. Min., Board President of New Life Community Development Corp., addressed attendees at the ceremony. He highlighted the collaborative efforts that made the project possible.

"This groundbreaking is a significant milestone for our community. We are grateful for the support and partnership from all involved organizations," Dudley stated.

Executive Director Vivian Moore, along with board members Vic Hayes, William Henggeler, Deborah Syano, and Lecia Rives, were also recognized for their contributions. AHDVS LLC's James and Valerie Roberts, along with Developer and Senior Managing Director James JC Carroll and Monet Booth, were present to support the initiative.

The North Bend Senior Residences project is expected to provide much-needed housing solutions for seniors, contributing to the overall economic and social development of Fairview Heights.

The collaborative effort underscores the community's dedication to enhancing the quality of life for its aging population.

