BELLEVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that pavement patching on North Belt West from West Main Street to Illinois 161 in St. Clair County will require daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Monday, May 5, 2025.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed this summer.